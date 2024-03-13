Mimi apana tambua wewe! Ugandan lawyer drags RUTO to court over recent sacking and appointment – Look!

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - A Ugandan lawyer has sued President William Ruto at the East African Court of Justice over his decision to sack EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki and replace him with a friendly face.
The lawyer stated that the
decision by Kenya to recall the Secretary-General and replace him with another
appointee was unlawful.
In his prayers to the court, he
sought a permanent injunction imposed on Kenya restraining President William
Ruto’s government from nominating another Kenyan national to Mathuki’s
position.
In his argument, the lawyer
states that this move was in contravention of the EAC treaty which states
that "the Secretary-General shall serve a fixed five-year term.”
Additionally, the lawyer faulted Kenya for disregarding the Rule of Law and the Equal Opportunities Doctrine, a fundamental EAC principle.
Article 7(2) of the EAC Treaty sets the rule of law as an operational principle of the community.
As such, the lawyer now wants
the regional court to issue an order annulling the decision by Kenya to replace
Mathuki.
The lawyer further wants the
East African Community Summit, Parliament, and/or Council of Ministers not to
implement any decision by Kenya to replace Mathuki.
EAC Court of Justice has further
been petitioned to award general, exemplary, punitive, and aggravated damages to
the Applicant.
President William Ruto recalled
Mathuki from the EAC top seat 1.5 years before his exit.
He had earlier served as a
Member of Parliament of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), from 2012
to 2017.
He was subsequently appointed
as Kenya’s ambassador to Russia pending approval by the National
Assembly.
