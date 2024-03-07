There is no love in ODM anymore! The party is full of haters - BABU OWINO drops a bombshell as he addresses his relationship with RAILA



Thursday, March 7, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM is now as it used to be. This was revealed by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who lamented a lack of love in the Orange party.

Speaking during an interview, the outspoken legislator claimed that the animosity from some party members was politically orchestrated.

He attributes the hate to his strong stance in demanding backing for a party position in the National Assembly.

Nonetheless, Babu Owino clarified that despite the fallout, his relationship with party Leader Raila Odinga was still intact.

According to him, the in-party rivalry would not bar him from delivering for his people, insisting that he would continue looking at the bigger picture.

“I know very well I am not in love with the party, but that does not stop me from loving the party leader. I am looking at the bigger picture,” Babu stated.

"I told myself that I love my leader, let me just love him the way he is. Sometimes I cannot be loved, something which is okay, and that is God's will," he added.

While stating the reason for not going public over such concerns, the lawmaker claimed that making such things public could prompt an immediate ouster from the party.

"Since I am not loved at the party, I cannot go into the public and start saying I am not loved, yet people are indeed seeing it.”

This is not the first time that the legislator has come out to vent his frustrations about the party, in September 2022, Babu Owino decried betrayal in the ODM Party.

The lawmaker claimed the party was ungrateful to its foot soldiers, who were not only loyal but heavily invested in it.

