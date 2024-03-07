BISHOP WANJIRU reveals the identity of RUTO’s goons who demolished her church in Nairobi – The MOI era is back with a bang!!



Thursday, March 7, 2024 - Former Starehe Member of Parliament, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, has revealed the identity of the goons who demolished her church in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Jesus is Alive Ministry, which was founded by Wanjiru in the 1990s, was demolished by unknown men who claimed the land belonged to Kenya Railways Corporation.

Addressing journalists, Wanjiru who was later hospitalised after the demolition, stated the men identified themselves as Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) and National Intelligence Service (NIS) officers and were sent by a senior government official to demolish the church.

"I want to state categorically that hii Weruga lane haina property ya Railways, this is our own investment, hii ni property yetu ya kanisa," Wanjiru said.

"Mtu kuja kuchokora kanisa na kutupiga na kutuharibia mali yetu.. na hizi ni vitu zetu, wametunyanganya masimu, wametuumiza ile kabisa."Wanjiru added.

Wanjiru, describing herself as one of Kenya's chief kwanza campaigners in the Nairobi region, stated that she did not expect to be repaid in such a manner.

"I wasn't campaigning to be repaid like this. It is very sad that this is the government that we campaigned for," Wanjiru said.

"I am yet to believe that they can do this to me. I am the one who sold UDA in Nairobi,"

The Kenyan DAILY POST