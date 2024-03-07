BISHOP WANJIRU reveals the identity of RUTO’s goons who demolished her church in Nairobi – The MOI era is back with a bang!!

Thursday, March 7, 2024 - Former Starehe Member of Parliament, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, has revealed the identity of the goons who demolished her church in Nairobi on Wednesday.
Jesus is Alive Ministry, which was founded by Wanjiru in the
1990s, was demolished by unknown men who claimed the land belonged to Kenya
Railways Corporation.
Addressing journalists, Wanjiru who was later
hospitalised after the demolition, stated the men identified themselves as
Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) and National Intelligence
Service (NIS) officers and were sent by a senior government official to demolish
the church.
"I want to state categorically that hii Weruga lane
haina property ya Railways, this is our own investment, hii ni property yetu ya
kanisa," Wanjiru said.
"Mtu kuja kuchokora kanisa na kutupiga na kutuharibia
mali yetu.. na hizi ni vitu zetu, wametunyanganya masimu, wametuumiza ile
kabisa."Wanjiru added.
Wanjiru, describing herself as one of Kenya's chief kwanza
campaigners in the Nairobi region, stated that she did not expect to be repaid
in such a manner.
"I wasn't campaigning to be repaid like this. It is
very sad that this is the government that we campaigned for," Wanjiru
said.
"I am yet to believe that they can do this to me. I am
the one who sold UDA in Nairobi,"
