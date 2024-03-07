Is RUTO planning to dump GACHAGUA in 2027? – See what he said on Thursday that shocked even the Deputy President.



Thursday, March 7, 2024 - President William Ruto has today made a statement that may be construed to mean he is planning to dump Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate during the 2027 presidential elections.

Speaking on Thursday during the Women Governors Caucus G7 Strategy in Nairobi, Ruto said that his government has pursued radical strategies to actualize the constitution's gender inclusion threshold and will lead from the front in showcasing his pledge.

He therefore tasked the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party chairperson Cecily Mbarire to formulate a new set of laws that will require a male presidential candidate to have a female running mate and vice versa.

"When Riggy G (DP Rigathi Gachagua) and myself agree on how things will go in the future we must also agree that going forward if a man is a candidate for president the woman must be a running mate and if a woman is a candidate then a man should be the running mate," Ruto said amid a cheering crowd.

He added: "We must be deliberate and intentional about it otherwise it will never happen."

Ruto said that the same should also be made mandatory for Governors and all leadership positions within the party.

He expressed confidence that other party leaders will welcome the proposal to fully achieve the 2/3 gender rule.

"We will do this not because we want to do anything against men but we want to balance so that we move together," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST