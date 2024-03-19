The killing of notorious drug kingpin SWALEH AHMED YUSUF sends shivers in the Coast region as it emerges that undercover detectives have been deployed to eliminate other suspects linked to the network.





Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - The killing of drug empire heir Swaleh Ahmed Yusuf alias 'Kendereni' sends shivers in the Coast region and panic among bootleggers as undercover detectives deployed to track and capture other suspects linked to the network.

Kendereni’s lifeless body was discovered in Kilifi days following a reported abduction.

His body was discovered with head injuries and buried amid heavy tension.

The deceased battled criminal charges linked to multi-million-shilling drug trafficking and money laundering.

He was jailed multiple times, lastly in 2023 for money laundering but later released on appeal.

Police believe he was a major player in drug trafficking. They say he was linked to the Akasha drug empire, smuggled drugs from Tanzania, and made a lot of money from selling and laundering drug profits.

His death comes amid a government effort to stop drug trafficking on the Coast.

Police reported that Kendereni's network supplied drugs to various locations, including nightclubs, hotels, and drug dens.

They also suspect he was involved with criminal groups responsible for muggings in Kisauni, Bombolulu, Majengo, and Likoni areas.

By Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.