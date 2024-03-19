MARY KILOBI turns to prayers and fasting after a prophet, who allegedly predicted BRIAN CHIRA and RITA TININA’s deaths, predicted her husband FRANCIS ATWOLI’s looming death

In his prophecy that has sparked
controversies, Kenyan Pastor Tiba Asili said he foresaw Atwoli’s death.
The Pastor who allegedly
foretold the recent deaths of Brian Chira and Rita Tinina way back in 2023,
urged everyone to join him in prayer for Atwoli's safety, expressing his
commitment to reversing the prophecy through fervent supplication.
"Tuungane wote leo saa
tisa usiku mpaka saa kumi na moja tumwombee Francis Atwoli Ebs kwa hili
nitahakikisha nimezuia kimaombi kabisaa," reads Tiba's Facebook page.
In response to the prophecy,
Kilobi turned to scripture, citing Isaiah 54:15, which speaks of protection
against adversaries.
She expressed her belief that
any gathering or plot against Atwoli would fail, drawing strength from her
faith in divine intervention.
“Isaiah 54:15 Behold, they shall
surely gather together, but not by me: whosoever shall gather together against
thee shall fall for thy sake!”
Quoting additional verses from
Isaiah 54, she reiterated her conviction that no weapon formed against Atwoli
would prosper.
17: No weapon forged against you
will prevail, and you will refute every tongue that accuses you. This is the
heritage of the servants of the LORD, and this is their vindication from me,’
declares the LORD,” she captioned the photos.
The post garnered support from
Kilobi’s followers, who echoed her sentiments and joined her in prayer for
Atwoli’s safety.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments