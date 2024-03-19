MARY KILOBI turns to prayers and fasting after a prophet, who allegedly predicted BRIAN CHIRA and RITA TININA’s deaths, predicted her husband FRANCIS ATWOLI’s looming death





Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – KTN News Presenter Mary Kilobi Atwoli has turned to God to pray and fast for her husband, Francis Atwoli after a prophet predicted his death.

In his prophecy that has sparked controversies, Kenyan Pastor Tiba Asili said he foresaw Atwoli’s death.

The Pastor who allegedly foretold the recent deaths of Brian Chira and Rita Tinina way back in 2023, urged everyone to join him in prayer for Atwoli's safety, expressing his commitment to reversing the prophecy through fervent supplication.

"Tuungane wote leo saa tisa usiku mpaka saa kumi na moja tumwombee Francis Atwoli Ebs kwa hili nitahakikisha nimezuia kimaombi kabisaa," reads Tiba's Facebook page.

In response to the prophecy, Kilobi turned to scripture, citing Isaiah 54:15, which speaks of protection against adversaries.

She expressed her belief that any gathering or plot against Atwoli would fail, drawing strength from her faith in divine intervention.

“Isaiah 54:15 Behold, they shall surely gather together, but not by me: whosoever shall gather together against thee shall fall for thy sake!”

Quoting additional verses from Isaiah 54, she reiterated her conviction that no weapon formed against Atwoli would prosper.

17: No weapon forged against you will prevail, and you will refute every tongue that accuses you. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and this is their vindication from me,’ declares the LORD,” she captioned the photos.

The post garnered support from Kilobi’s followers, who echoed her sentiments and joined her in prayer for Atwoli’s safety.

