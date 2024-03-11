Take the offer! AHMEDNASSIR now tells OPARANYA after JIMI WANJIGI courted him to be his running mate in 2027 – RAILA will be mad after this

This is after Wanjigi visited Oparanya at his home in
Kakamega County to court him ahead of 2027.
In a statement on X, Ahmednasir said the running mate
position is priceless and Oparanya is lucky to receive such an offer from
Wanjigi.
“What a lucky dude, Governor Wycliffe Oparanya is. Getting
on a silver platter, the running mate position from Jimi Wanjigi is priceless.
He should grab it,” Ahmednasir stated.
Addressing the media on Saturday, Wanjigi said his meeting
with the former Kakamega governor was not showbiz but a first step in the birth of
a movement that is going to challenge President William Ruto in the next
election.
He asked Kenyans to follow them keenly, noting that many
events will unravel in the coming days.
“What you are seeing today is the beginning of a platform where we are saying we no longer can take this pain from the current government.
"We are even wondering if four years is too far. I want you to just
watch our steps keenly there are many events in the coming days,” said Wanjigi.
Wanjigi’s offer comes days after former Prime Minister Raila
Odinga endorsed Oparanya and former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho as his
successors in ODM as he battles the AU Chairmanship bid.
