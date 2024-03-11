Former UK Prime Minister THERESA MAY announces decision to quit UK Parliament after 27 years



Monday, March 11, 2024 – Former British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has said she will not contest in the next general election, bringing a 27-year career in the UK parliament to an end.

May revealed her decision to stand down as MP for Maidenhead on Friday adding that she would focus on championing causes including the fight against modern slavery.

In a statement to her local newspaper, the Maidenhead Advertiser, she said: “Since stepping down as prime minister I have enjoyed being a backbencher again.

“I am having more time to work for my constituents and champion causes close to my heart including most recently launching a Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking.

“These causes have been taking an increasing amount of my time.

“Because of this, after much careful thought and consideration, I have realised that looking ahead, I would no longer be able to do my job as an MP in the way I believe is right and my constituents deserve.”

May, 67, was first elected as MP for Maidenhead in 1997 and served as home secretary under David Cameron between 2010 and 2016 before succeeding him as Prime Minister.

Her term in Downing Street lasted a turbulent three years and was dominated by wrangling over Brexit.

A snap election in 2017 saw her lose her majority. But she remained at Number 10 thanks to a deal with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in the resulting hung parliament.

In her statement, May said it had been “an honour and a privilege” to serve as Maidenhead’s MP. She vowed to continue working for her constituents until the general election, which is expected in the second half of this year.

She added: “As I pass on the baton, I will be ready to work with my successor to secure a Conservative victory in Maidenhead.

“I remain committed to supporting (current Prime Minister) Rishi Sunak and the government. And I believe that the Conservatives can win the election.

“I would like to thank all those who chose me to represent them as their member of parliament.”