Former UK Prime Minister THERESA MAY announces decision to quit UK Parliament after 27 years

Monday, March 11, 2024 – Former British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has said she will not contest in the next general election, bringing a 27-year career in the UK parliament to an end.
May revealed her decision to stand down as MP for Maidenhead
on Friday adding that she would focus on championing causes including the fight
against modern slavery.
In a statement to her local newspaper, the Maidenhead
Advertiser, she said: “Since stepping down as prime minister I have enjoyed
being a backbencher again.
“I am having more time to
work for my constituents and champion causes close to my heart including most
recently launching a Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking.
“These causes have been
taking an increasing amount of my time.
“Because of this, after much
careful thought and consideration, I have realised that looking ahead, I would
no longer be able to do my job as an MP in the way I believe is right and my
constituents deserve.”
May, 67, was first elected as MP for Maidenhead in 1997
and served as home secretary under David Cameron between 2010 and 2016 before
succeeding him as Prime Minister.
Her term in Downing Street lasted a turbulent three years
and was dominated by wrangling over Brexit.
A snap election in 2017 saw her lose her majority. But she
remained at Number 10 thanks to a deal with Northern Ireland’s Democratic
Unionist Party (DUP) in the resulting hung parliament.
In her statement, May said it had been “an honour and a
privilege” to serve as Maidenhead’s MP. She vowed to continue working for her
constituents until the general election, which is expected in the second half
of this year.
She added: “As I pass on the baton, I will be ready to work
with my successor to secure a Conservative victory in Maidenhead.
“I remain committed to supporting (current Prime Minister)
Rishi Sunak and the government. And I believe that the Conservatives can win
the election.
“I would like to thank all those who chose me to represent
them as their member of parliament.”
