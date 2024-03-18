SYLVIA MBEERE cropped her fiance’s photo and never posted him on social media, despite him splashing her photos all over - Simps see dust (LOOK).

Monday, March 18, 2024 - Prince John has been the talk of social media after he called out his fianceé Sylvia Mbeere for cheating on him ahead of their wedding.

John was planning to pay dowry next month and tie the knot with Sylvia in November this year, only to find out that she was having an affair with another man.

A sneak peek into his social media account reveals that he is madly in love with Sylvia.

He has been splashing her photos all over his Facebook account.

However, Sylvia has never posted even a single photo of him.

On March 8 during International Women’s Day, he posted a photo alongside Sylvia and celebrated her.

“Your unwavering determination and courage have always inspired me. Happy Women’s Day to the woman who stole my heart,” he wrote.

Sylvia did not respond to the post.

She went ahead and made a post on her Facebook account celebrating women on the special day.

She even cropped her fiance’s photo, a clear indication that he is forcing the relationship.

