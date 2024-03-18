KATE MIDDLETON 'spotted in public' after fears over her whereabouts



Sunday, March 17, 2024 – Kate Middleton has been spotted in public after royal fans were left concerned for her wellbeing.

The Princess of Wales seen with husband Prince William visiting her favourite farm shop on Saturday, March 16.

Those who saw the future queen said she looked "happy and healthy" during the outing a mile from her home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, according to The Sun.

A witness said: "After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there. Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well.

"The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops."

Kate was not pictured during the outing.

Kate and William then spent the morning watching their kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taking part in sports.

It comes after Kate disappeared from public view for months, sparking speculations that something was wrong in the royal family.