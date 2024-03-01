SUSAN KIHIKA is a very ‘dirty’ Governor – See what she is doing to her Senator TABITHA KARANJA



Friday, March 1,2024 - Nakuru County governor, Susan Kihika, will be a one-term governor over what she has been doing to her senator, Tabitha Karanja.

Speaking during a Senate sitting on Wednesday afternoon, Karanja said that unknown individuals have been calling her with private numbers, to blackmail her and insult her.

According to her, Kihika was trying to intimidate her, a move that undermined her oversight role.

“I come from a district where intimidation and blackmail are the order of the day. Everyone knows that the gangsters control Nakuru County.

“I have even been called on private numbers to be threatened and abused. You have never seen me go in there (Chambers) drunk, but I have been called a drunkard,” the founder of Keroche Breweries said.

Karanja also accused Kihika of disobeying court orders in the case of War Memorial Hospital.

“You saw Chief Justice Martha Koome saying how the governor had disobeyed court orders,” she said.

She claimed that the county executive hired goons to disrupt peaceful demonstrations by members of the Law Society of Kenya, who were protesting against the disobedience of court orders.

The senator urged the council of governors to caution the Nakuru County executive and other governors who disobey court orders.

