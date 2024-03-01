SUSAN KIHIKA is a very ‘dirty’ Governor – See what she is doing to her Senator TABITHA KARANJA

Friday, March 1,2024 - Nakuru County governor, Susan Kihika, will be a one-term governor over what she has been doing to her senator, Tabitha Karanja.
Speaking during a Senate sitting
on Wednesday afternoon, Karanja said that unknown individuals have been calling
her with private numbers, to blackmail her and insult her.
According to her, Kihika was
trying to intimidate her, a move that undermined her oversight role.
“I come from a district where
intimidation and blackmail are the order of the day. Everyone knows that the
gangsters control Nakuru County.
“I have even been called on
private numbers to be threatened and abused. You have never seen me go in there
(Chambers) drunk, but I have been called a drunkard,” the founder of Keroche
Breweries said.
Karanja also accused Kihika of
disobeying court orders in the case of War Memorial Hospital.
“You saw Chief Justice Martha
Koome saying how the governor had disobeyed court orders,” she said.
She claimed that the county
executive hired goons to disrupt peaceful demonstrations by members of the Law
Society of Kenya, who were protesting against the disobedience of court orders.
The senator urged the council of
governors to caution the Nakuru County executive and other governors who
disobey court orders.
