Supreme Court Judge ISAAC LENAOLA appointed Vice President of SIERA LEONE court

In a statement on Thursday, the Judiciary said Justice
Lenaola was unanimously elected at the Court’s Plenary held in Freetown, Sierra
Leone.
Lenaola, who was appointed to the court in 2013 by the then
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, will now deputise Justice Richard
Lussick of Samoa, who was elected President for a two-year term.
“Justice Lenaola's wealth of experience and dedication to
justice makes him a fitting choice for this prestigious role,” read the
Judiciary statement.
“The Residual Special Court for Sierra is an ad hoc court
and the successor to the Special Court for Sierra Leone.”
The court’s mandate, according to the Judiciary, includes –
but is not limited to – witness protection and support, assistance to national
prosecution authorities, as well as the supervision of prison
sentences/pardons/early releases as in the case of former Liberian President Charles
Taylor.
