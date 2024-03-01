Supreme Court Judge ISAAC LENAOLA appointed Vice President of SIERA LEONE court





Friday, March 1, 2024 - Supreme Court Judge Justice Isaac Lenaola has been elected as the Vice President of the Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone.

In a statement on Thursday, the Judiciary said Justice Lenaola was unanimously elected at the Court’s Plenary held in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Lenaola, who was appointed to the court in 2013 by the then United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, will now deputise Justice Richard Lussick of Samoa, who was elected President for a two-year term.

“Justice Lenaola's wealth of experience and dedication to justice makes him a fitting choice for this prestigious role,” read the Judiciary statement.

“The Residual Special Court for Sierra is an ad hoc court and the successor to the Special Court for Sierra Leone.”

The court’s mandate, according to the Judiciary, includes – but is not limited to – witness protection and support, assistance to national prosecution authorities, as well as the supervision of prison sentences/pardons/early releases as in the case of former Liberian President Charles Taylor.

