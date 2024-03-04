Striker AROKODARE suffers online racist attack in Belgium after penalty miss (screenshots)

Monday, March 04, 2024 – Toluwalase Arokodare was subjected to racist attacks after missing a penalty in KRC Genk’s defeat to Club Brugge last weekend.
Toluwalase missed a penalty in their 3-0 loss against Club
Brugge at home in Sunday, March 3.
Angry Genk supporters then took to Instagram to send him
racist DMs, with many calling him a “monkey”, a “n*****”, and others wishing
him physical harm and death.
"I hope you get rap*ed. and someone sl*t your
throat," one person wrote.
Toluwalase has received messages of support from other fans
and players amid the racist messages from trolls.
"Black and proud," he wrote against a screenshot
of a DM calling him a monkey.
Arokodare has eight goals in 10 starts for Genk this season.
He joined the Smurfs last summer.
