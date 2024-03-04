Striker AROKODARE suffers online racist attack in Belgium after penalty miss (screenshots)



Monday, March 04, 2024 – Toluwalase Arokodare was subjected to racist attacks after missing a penalty in KRC Genk’s defeat to Club Brugge last weekend.

Toluwalase missed a penalty in their 3-0 loss against Club Brugge at home in Sunday, March 3.

Angry Genk supporters then took to Instagram to send him racist DMs, with many calling him a “monkey”, a “n*****”, and others wishing him physical harm and death.

"I hope you get rap*ed. and someone sl*t your throat," one person wrote.

Toluwalase has received messages of support from other fans and players amid the racist messages from trolls.

"Black and proud," he wrote against a screenshot of a DM calling him a monkey.

Arokodare has eight goals in 10 starts for Genk this season.

He joined the Smurfs last summer.