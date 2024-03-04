NIKKI HALEY defeats TRUMP to clinch Washington, D.C primary, her first win in Republican polls

Monday, March 04, 2024 – Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley won her first GOP presidential nominating contest on Sunday, March 3 a victory in the Washington, D.C., primary, - a win her campaign hopes will help her ahead of next week’s Super Tuesday contests.
Haley, who won the primary over former President Donald
Trump, has pledged to stay in the race through Super Tuesday, when 15
states and American Samoa will hold nominating contests. Trump is dominating in
nearly all of those states in most public polling and is expected to extend his
commanding delegate lead.
Haley took 63% of the GOP primary vote to 33% for Trump with over 2,000 Washington Republicans casting their ballots.
As Haley got more than half of the vote, she came away with
the District's 19 delegates.
Washington’s set of Republicans, many of whom work in
politics or government, are seen as vastly different from those in other
states, like South Carolina and Iowa, which set up a scenario in which Haley
had her first legitimate chance to notch a victory. Trump got just 14% of the
vote in Washington’s 2016 primary.
“It could be anywhere between 2,000 and 6,000 voters,”
Washington GOP chair Patrick Mara predicted in an interview last week. “So,
quite frankly, there is an opportunity here for anyone to win. It just depends
on voter turnout and what the campaigns are doing.”
Mara said both Haley’s and Trump’s campaigns were sending
text messages and making phone calls to inspire turnout, even having some
volunteers go door to door.
The primary is run by the local Republican Party, unlike
nominating contests in states, and there was just one polling location, at the
Madison Hotel.
“It’s run by the party, which is a different experience, and
we pay for it,” he said.
“So it means that Washington Republicans had to be motivated
to come to downtown D.C. to a hotel to vote."
He said Trump’s dominance in early primary states and the
perception of the Republican nominating process also affected low turnout.
