LaLiga 'launch investigation after a child allegedly called Real Madrid player, VINICIUS Jnr, a monkey



Monday, March 04, 2024 – La Liga have reportedly launched an investigation after a child allegedly 'made a racist comment' to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr during their 2-2 draw at Valencia on Saturday, March 2.

The Brazilian scored twice for Real on his return to the Mestalla Stadium for the first time since he was racially abused there last season.

According to The Athletic, a video has emerged online of a 'child allegedly calling Vinicius a monkey', a comment in which La Liga are looking further into.

It's claimed that the woman who took the video said that police were called during the game. It's unknown when the incident may have occurred.

When Real lost 1-0 at Valencia in May 2023, Vinicius was targeted by monkey chants. The 23-year-old was also shown a straight red card for violent conduct during the match before having his sending-off rescinded.

Valencia were fined £39,000 and told to close part of their stadium for five matches following the abuse directed at Vinicius, who wrote on social media to hit out at La Liga.

Speaking at the time, Vinicius said: "It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third.

Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I'm so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists.

"A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defense. I agree."