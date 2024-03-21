STORMY DANIELS says she's hoping she will be called as witness at DONALD TRUMP trial so she can come 'face to face' with him again



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – Stormy Daniels is hoping to testify during Donald Trump's upcoming hush-money criminal trial because she wants to come face-to-face with the former president again.

'I'm absolutely ready. I've been ready,' the former adult entertainer, 44, said on The View on Thursday when asked about the case surrounding an alleged payment by Trump to silence her before he won the 2016 presidential elections.

'I'm hoping with all of my heart they call me because - as I showed on the stand against Michael Avenatti - I don't need someone to speak for me, and I relish the day that I get to face him and speak my truth.'

It comes after Manhattan Justice Juan Merchan ruled on Monday that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, and longtime fixer attorney Michael Cohen could all testify in the upcoming documents falsification case.

Daniels appeared on The View as she continues promoting her new documentary Stormy, which shares insights into how she navigated her life after the world learned of her alleged affair with the now-Republican presidential candidate.

The entertainer clarified she did not get paid to appear in the documentary, saying that, despite many accusing her of being a gold digger, she has made no money from speaking up about the alleged affair with Trump.

'What they don't understand is that as a subject of a documentary, or going on "60 Minutes" where I chose to come out the first time, I made zero ,' she said.

'I didn't get paid anything but it cost me everything.'

Daniels went on to say that while she now receives less hate from Trump supporters than she did when she first came out with her claims, the threats have become much worse.

'I said to some interviewer they're more like suicide bombers this time around where they honestly truly believe that they are being patriotic and that I am, like, the devil,' the former film star shared.

Daniels also discussed her time working with disgraced attorney Avenatti, who is now serving 14 years in prison after being convicted of dodging taxes and stealing millions of dollars from clients.

'So another rumor is, no, I've never slept with Michael Avenatti. You have to be at least this tall to ride the train,' she said while showing a height minimum with her hand.

'I was never alone with him. Not even for five seconds without somebody or I was mic'd or something.

'For any of you who haven't seen the documentary watch every clip that Michael and I are in together and watch my face. You can tell even in that one that I'm just like, like I didn't buy any of his bull.'

When asked by she chose to work with Avenatti if she never trusted him, Daniels said she had no choice.

'No one would touch my case because they didn't want to be associated with the adult film business or go against Trump or I couldn't afford it,' she explained.

'He did believe me and only took $100. One of the things that breaks my heart the most about all of this is Michael Avenatti is a brilliant man. He's brilliant and he's talented and charismatic but chose to use his powers for evil and that is so sad because he has more power than I could ever hope to have because he is a white man and he didn't show his wiener on camera.

Daniels then added: 'He's probably showing it somewhere else now.'