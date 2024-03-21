Comedian KATHY GRIFFIN enlists private investigator to find estranged husband, RANDY BICK, after attempting to serve him divorce papers



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – American comedian, Kathy Griffin is reportedly searching for her estranged husband Randy Bick three months after filing for divorce.

According to People, the Emmy Award winner, 63, had to hire a private investigator to track down his whereabouts but has been unsuccessful.

Court documents obtained by the outlet stated that Bick, 46, 'has not been in contact' with Griffin or told her where he's 'residing or staying.'

'[Griffin] will make further attempts to locate [Bick] and will now take steps to enter his default,' the filing continued.

Griffin filed for divorce from Bick in December, just shy of their 4th anniversary.

The comedian cited irreconcilable differences and asked the court to enforce their prenuptial agreement, so neither can be awarded spousal support.

'Well…sh*t. This sucks,' wrote Griffin on Twitter at the time.

Sources previously told DailyMail.com that Bick became a 'homebody' and lost his lust for life.

After 'growing apart,' Griffin reportedly felt divorce would be the only way she could ever feel like herself again.

'Kathy was in love and is still in love with her ex and as heartbroken she is with how this all has turned out, Kathy loves living life,' an insider said.

They added, 'She always wants to have fun. She wants to travel and do things with a man she loves who has the same aspirations.'

'Kathy is just over 60 but still feels in her thirties and wants to enjoy life and has a fun and focused outlook on life and Randy did share that with her.'

Griffin married the marketing executive on New Year's Day 2020 after meeting at a food and wine festival in 2011.