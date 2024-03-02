Socialite GHISLAINE MAXWELL photographed jogging inside prison



Saturday, March 02, 2024 – Socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell has been photographed jogging behind bars in Florida.

Maxwell, 62, was photographed on the track at the federal prison where she’s serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking.

Maxwell was infamously convicted in 2021 of recruiting and grooming young women to be assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein.

The marathon race at the barbed wire-encircled Federal Correctional Institution of Tallahassee included 19 inmates who ran 52 times around the prison’s track to cover 13.1 miles.

Her appeals attorney, Arthur Aidala, said the prison organized the marathon event, since “One of the warden’s jobs is to make it livable.”

Besides distance running, Aidala said, Maxwell is doing “yoga and Pilates” in jail as she prepares for her appeal on March 12.

“She looked great, she really did. Typically my clients who are incarcerated for an extended period gain a lot of weight … their diet in prison is primary carbohydrates.”

“Even as a visitor, going to prison is terrifying,” said Aidala, who recently met with Maxwell for six hours to discuss her appeal.

He said of the Florida facility, “It’s very different than going to Rikers Island or Brooklyn House of Detention … it’s isolated, there’s barbed wire everywhere you can see. It’s very quiet, and you know you’re not leaving.”