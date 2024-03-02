HAILEY BEIBER’s sister arrested for assault and battery after allegedly throwing used tampon at bartender



Saturday, March 02, 2024 – Hailey Bieber’s older sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, was arrested last Saturday, February 24 after an incident at a Georgia club.

Baldwin Aronow, 31, who is the sister in-law to superstar singer, Justin Bieber was booked on charges of simple assault, simple battery, battery and criminal trespassing, according to a new police report.

Bartender, Haleigh Cauley claimed to police that Baldwin Aronow had “told her she needed to change her tampon and asked for a few minutes, which she was granted.”

“A few minutes later when Ms. Cauley again entered the restroom, the female removed her tampon and threw it at Ms. Cauley,” the report states.

“This is when security stepped in and removed the female from the club.”

The footage, according to the police report, then showed Cauley “jumping back out” of the bathroom before Baldwin Aronow was escorted from Club Elan by a bouncer whom she fought and resisted “the entire way outside.”

“The video clearly shows [Baldwin] grabbing and pulling [the b



ouncer’s] hair and hitting [a second bouncer] in the genitals,” the report reads.

Baldwin Aronow, however, shared a different version of events, claiming she had been “forcefully removed from the club” and initially denied forcing her way into the bathroom. Instead, she claimed she needed to use the bathroom to change her tampon and throw up.

“She also initially denied throwing her used tampon at Ms. Cauley but later stated she did throw it,” the report notes.

When confronted about the alleged attack on the bouncers, Baldwin Aronow told authorities she was merely “defending herself.”

Police has charged her with assault for throwing the used tampon and battery for kicking the bouncer in the genitals and ripping out the second bouncer’s hair.

Baldwin Aronow’s arrest came just days before her father, Stephen Baldwin, sparked concern among fans by asking for prayers for Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber.