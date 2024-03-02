HAILEY BEIBER’s sister arrested for assault and battery after allegedly throwing used tampon at bartender

Saturday, March 02, 2024 – Hailey Bieber’s older sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, was arrested last Saturday, February 24 after an incident at a Georgia club.
Baldwin Aronow, 31, who is the sister in-law to superstar
singer, Justin Bieber was booked on charges of simple assault, simple battery,
battery and criminal trespassing, according to a new police report.
Bartender, Haleigh Cauley claimed to police that Baldwin
Aronow had “told her she needed to change her tampon and asked for a few
minutes, which she was granted.”
“A few minutes later when Ms. Cauley again entered the
restroom, the female removed her tampon and threw it at Ms. Cauley,” the report
states.
“This is when security stepped in and removed the female
from the club.”
The footage, according to the police report, then showed
Cauley “jumping back out” of the bathroom before Baldwin Aronow was escorted
from Club Elan by a bouncer whom she fought and resisted “the entire way
outside.”
“The video clearly shows [Baldwin] grabbing and pulling [the b
ouncer’s] hair and hitting [a second bouncer] in the genitals,” the report reads.
Baldwin Aronow, however, shared a different version of
events, claiming she had been “forcefully removed from the club” and initially
denied forcing her way into the bathroom. Instead, she claimed she needed to
use the bathroom to change her tampon and throw up.
“She also initially denied throwing her used tampon at Ms.
Cauley but later stated she did throw it,” the report notes.
When confronted about the alleged attack on the bouncers,
Baldwin Aronow told authorities she was merely “defending herself.”
Police has charged her with assault for throwing the used
tampon and battery for kicking the bouncer in the genitals and ripping out the
second bouncer’s hair.
Baldwin Aronow’s arrest came just days before her father,
Stephen Baldwin, sparked concern among fans by asking for prayers for Hailey
Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber.
0 Comments