"Love of my life, for life" HAILEY BIEBER writes to husband JUSTIN BIEBER amid speculations about problems in their marriage



Saturday, March 02, 2024 – Hailey Bieber went on Instagram to share loved-up photos of her and husband Justin Bieber as he turns 30.

In the caption, Hailey assured that her love for Justin is "for life".

She shared several photos of them kissing and wrote: “30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!🥹😭 that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life.”

This comes after Hailey's dad sparked speculations the couple were facing issues in their marriage when he shared a post calling for prayers for them.