Singer CELINE DION, 55, reportedly 'determined' to get back on stage and perform again amid battle with stiff person syndrome



Monday, March 18, 2024 – Canadian singer, Celine Dion has admitted she is 'determined' to get back on stage and perform again amid her battle with stiff person syndrome.

The hitmaker, 55, candidly opened up about her struggle with the disorder and revealed it is 'one of the hardest experience' of her life as she marked Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day on Friday.

In the caption of the photo, Celine on Instagram, 'Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day.'

'As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS),' she continued.

'Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible.'

The star then expressed, 'I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!'

'I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it! Love Celine xx...,' Dion concluded.

The songstress shares her three boys, twins Eddy and Nelson, 13, as well as her eldest son Rene-Charles Angelil, 23, with late husband and music producer, Rene Angelil - who passed away in 2016 following a battle with throat cancer.