Man nearly loses genitals as 15ft crocodile bites him between legs



Monday, March 18, 2024 – A man nearly lost his manhood when a 15ft crocodile bit him between the legs.

The reptile handler was shocked when the beast attacked him after being poked with a stick in its enclosure at Crocodile Creek theme park, just north of Durban in South Africa.

He was showing off to a crowd when the man-eating Nile Crocodile, the largest living reptile with the most powerful bite force in the world, suddenly turned and clamped its jaws on him.

The handler screamed as he saw the predator latch onto him just below his waist. A second, slightly smaller crocodile also ran to join the attack.

Tourists were heard screaming as the giant crocodile pinned him down, but thankfully he managed to stand up and the beast let him go.

Blood could be seen on the floor of the enclosure at the attraction in Ballito, Kwa-Zulu Natal province.





The handler was rushed to Victoria Hospital for urgent stitches.

A crocodile expert, who wished to remain anonymous, said of the video: "The croc was just giving him a warning. If he had wanted to kill him then trust me it could easily have.

"Where he was extremely lucky is that the second crocodile which rushed in did not bite him as if it had then they could have fought over him in a tug of war and torn him apart. It looks like it was the handler's lucky day and this croc was just a bit grumpy."





The Reaction Unit South Africa, which provides round-the-clock security and medical aid, arrived at the scene only to find staff had already taken the handler to A&E.

A member of staff told them: “He had a serious injury to his right leg right by his genitals. If it was another inch over his future demonstrations may have been a little high pitched!”