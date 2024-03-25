SIMON GUOBADIA claims PORSHA WILLIAMS brought gunman to their marital home as he responds to her divorce filing



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Simon Guobadia has hit back at estranged wife Porsha Williams’ divorce filing.

Guobadia, 59, claimed in new court documents that the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star brought an “armed gunman” to their marital home.

In the documents, Guobadia alleges the reality star “abandoned” their house at one point, only to return with “a man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown to [Guobadia].”

Guobadia claims that Williams brought the man on two occasions.

He alleges that during one instance, which took place on March 21, he had to call police to “maintain the peace.” He also claims that Williams, 42, had “third parties” to call and harass Guobadia and others “in an effort to force them out.”

Guobadia alleges that on or about March 24, Porsha Williams, her mother and her mother’s boyfriend made a “forcible entry” into the marital home, disengaged security cameras and “tampered with items and evidence.”

“Since the filing of the instant divorce, Wife’s actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening, and harassing to … the house staff, and the minor children,” the documents state.

“[Williams’] behavior has caused safety concerns, especially since there are minor children — [Guobadia’s] children — currently living in the Marital Residence.”

Guobadia is requesting a judge issue a restraining order against Porsha Williams.

Porsha Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia last month after just one year of marriage and immediately requested that the businessman not “destroy” any financial records.