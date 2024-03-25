Body of South African paediatrician found in boot of her car



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – A well-known pediatrician, Dr. Zamambo Siphokazi Mkhize, 39, has been murdered in South Africa.

Her lifeless body was found stuffed into the boot of her car in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal on 22 March 2024.

It is alleged that Zamambo’s husband got worried when his wife did not return from work or answer her phone. After speaking to Zamambo’s family and the tracking company of his wife’s car, the husband decided to open a missing case.

At around 8pm the same night, SAPS found Zamambo’s vehicle abandoned on the J18 in Imbali, just 3km from her workplace. When the family arrived at the scene, they found her lifeless body in the boot.

Zamambo was allegedly shot in the head, and it appeared that she had been assaulted, as she had a bruised and swollen eye. Her handbag and her cell phone were missing from the car.

Dr Zamambo Mkhize was a pediatrician at Harry Gwala Regional Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

She leaves behind her husband and children.

The KwaZulu-Natal health department in a statement on Monday, March 25, urged police to leave “no stone unturned” in their investigation.

"We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues for this great loss. This is a huge loss to the department and the medical fraternity as her profession is critical to saving lives on a daily basis,” said provincial health spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Plessislaer officers are investigating the murder.

“Police responded to the scene and found the body of a woman with what looked like assault marks and a gunshot wound,” said Netshiunda.

He said the suspects are unknown at this stage and the motive has not yet been established, though robbery could not be ruled out.