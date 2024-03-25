Body of South African paediatrician found in boot of her car

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – A well-known pediatrician, Dr. Zamambo Siphokazi Mkhize, 39, has been murdered in South Africa.
Her lifeless body was found stuffed into the boot of her car
in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal on 22 March 2024.
It is alleged that Zamambo’s husband got worried when his
wife did not return from work or answer her phone. After speaking to Zamambo’s
family and the tracking company of his wife’s car, the husband decided to open
a missing case.
At around 8pm the same night, SAPS found Zamambo’s vehicle
abandoned on the J18 in Imbali, just 3km from her workplace. When the family
arrived at the scene, they found her lifeless body in the boot.
Zamambo was allegedly shot in the head, and it appeared that
she had been assaulted, as she had a bruised and swollen eye. Her handbag and
her cell phone were missing from the car.
Dr Zamambo Mkhize was a pediatrician at Harry Gwala Regional
Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.
She leaves behind her husband and children.
The KwaZulu-Natal health department in a statement on
Monday, March 25, urged police to leave “no stone unturned” in their
investigation.
"We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the
family, friends and colleagues for this great loss. This is a huge loss to the
department and the medical fraternity as her profession is critical to saving
lives on a daily basis,” said provincial health spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said
Plessislaer officers are investigating the murder.
“Police responded to the scene and found the body of a woman
with what looked like assault marks and a gunshot wound,” said Netshiunda.
He said the suspects are unknown at this stage and the motive has not yet been established, though robbery could not be ruled out.
