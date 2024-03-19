Shots fired as notorious land grabber ZACHARIAH BARAZA goes to grab prime land in Kileleshwa - He is protected by senior cops and powerful government officials (Watch Video).

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - There was gun drama after a well-known land grabber in the city identified as Zachariah Baraza went to grab a prime parcel of land in Kileleshwa while in the company of his goons.

According to reports, Zachariah is behind the grabbing of the iconic Tom Mboya Social Hall along Jogoo Road.

Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai revealed the ruthless land grabber is protected by acting County Secretary Patrick Analo, Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei, and Kilimani OCPD, Moss Ndwiga.

In the video shared on social media, Baraza is seen pulling out his gun and shooting in the air after he was confronted by some rowdy youth who were guarding the contentious parcel of land.

He was forced to scamper for safety when the situation escalated.

He even bragged that he is protected by the Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.





