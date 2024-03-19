Wanted by Police: See what these two men were caught on CCTV doing at Iten County Referral Hospital (VIDEO).





Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Two young men are wanted by the police in connection with a theft incident that happened at Iten County Referral Hospital.

The suspected thugs went to the busy hospital pretending that they were running some errands but their mission was to steal.

They reportedly stole a motorbike that was parked near the gate.

One of the thugs who had tried to conceal his identity with a face mask even dared to greet the guard manning the gate before he stole the motorbike.

The faces of the thugs were clearly captured on the CCTV cameras.





