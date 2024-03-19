Another major drug bust at ‘Kwa Mathe Wa Ngara’ - The notorious woman is still operating even after she was arrested and charged (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Four suspects were arrested on Monday, March 18, evening after police raided an infamous drug den within the Ngara Kariuwa area, popularly known as ‘Kwa Mathe Wa Ngara’.

The operation was led by Parklands OCS, following an outcry from members of the public that drug traffickers were operating with impunity.

Police nabbed about 100 sacks of narcotics (bhang) and other drugs that will be presented before the court as exhibits.

The notorious drug den was reopened barely six months after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) closed it.

The owner of the den commonly known as ‘Mathe Wa Ngara’ was arrested and later released on a Sh 1 Million cash bail.

According to a report by one of the local TV stations, the drug den is being protected by rogue police officers from the Central Police Station.

See photos of the drug peddlers arrested during the raid at the infamous drug den.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.