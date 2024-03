Wednesday, March 20, 2024 – Beyoncé has revealed one of the covers for her upcoming album, act ii: COWBOY CARTER.

She took to Instagram to celebrate the 10-day countdown.

Cowboy Carter is the upcoming eighth studio album by American singer Beyoncé, scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024.

In one of the photos she shared, Beyonce is seen wearing nothing but a sash which is strategically placed to cover her nakedness.

See below.