SHOCK as a woman is reportedly drugged and her 7-month-old baby stolen while aboard a matatu - Who has seen this baby girl? (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - A woman is searching for her baby who was reportedly stolen on February 29, 2024, while aboard a matatu.
The distressed mother
boarded a matatu at Nairobi Country Bus Station with her baby and sat next to
an unidentified woman.
She was heading to
Mutitu wa Ndoooa via Mwingi-Kitui County.
She fell asleep along
the way and the woman who was seated next to her stole her baby and alighted at the Magogoni area along the Thika-Garissa highway.
It is suspected that
the woman drugged her.
The matter has been
reported to the DCI.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments