Two men charged with stealing over Ksh 200 milllion from 4 companies through fraud (PHOTOs).

Pavan
Kentan Ramji Shah and Anderson Kombe Hare allegedly conspired to defraud Igsar
Group Company Limited, Husaaba Trading Company Limited, Sunova International
Limited, and Inland Logistics by fraudulently withdrawing the money using
falsified cheques.
was also charged with stealing by servant, contrary to Section 281 of the Penal
Code, in which it is claimed that he stole the money that came to him by virtue
of being an accountant of the three firms.
He
was also charged with false accounting contrary to Section 328 of the Penal
Code, Chapter 63 of the laws of Kenya, where it was alleged he made false
entries in the said companies’ book of accounts for intercompany transactions
by filling out falsified Bwanyange Limited ABSA bank cheques purporting that
Ksh 200,585,052.00 was paid to the companies by Bwanyange Limited for payment
of goods, forex trading remittances, and other related transactions with
Bwanyange Limited.
The
offences were allegedly committed between 20th June 2018 to 30th September 2020
and 22 February 2021 at Igsar Group Kenya Limited offices at the Canon Towers
building in Mombasa County, within the Republic of Kenya, respectively.
The
accused persons, who pleaded not guilty, were each released on a Ksh 5 million
bond with two sureties.
Senior
Resident Magistrate Hon. Gladys Olimo issued arrest warrants against Alex
Mutemi Mwenga, Robert Wangila Wandera, and Barnabas Agar. The case being
prosecuted by Prosecution Counsel Hilary Asiaho is scheduled for pre-trial on
26th March 2024.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
