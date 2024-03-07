Shock as US now supports Haiti gangs as it calls for the resignation of Prime Minister ARIEL HENRY after inking deal with RUTO – Look!





Thursday, March 7, 2024 – The situation in Haiti has taken another turn after the US Government moved to support the gangs' call for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry as chaos escalates.

According to Officials from the White House and the State Department who spoke to the Miami Herald, an American publication, Joe Biden the administration was pushing for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry to quell the unrest.

Per the officials, the US proposes that Henry step down as interim leader to facilitate the establishment of new governing structures and appointment of a new prime minister or wait until the Multinational Security Support (MSS) force is deployed.

One of the officials revealed that US President Joe Biden had lost faith in Henry's ability to lead. The official noted that Henry was unwilling to cede real power in a democratic transition.

The official revealed that the US administration could not see a scenario in which Henry would remain in authority. Henry is said to be working on his plan to remain in power.

Additionally, another official, Linda Thomas Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN explained that Henry had been asked to form a transitional council that would appoint an interim prime minister which would require Henry to resign.

On the other hand, State Department spokesperson Mattew Miller speaking to the press on Wednesday explained that the US was asking Henry to expedite the transition for inclusive governance.

Notably, Henry was in Kenya last week to sign the agreement to send 1,000 police officers to Haiti with President William Ruto.

However, while he was away, gangs took over the country freeing inmates and disrupting operations at the airport. This forced Henry to seek refuge in Puerto Rico before returning to Haiti.

