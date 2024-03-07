RUTO should be treated as a criminal for sending 1000 Kenyan police officers to HAITI - MIGUNA MIGUNA says



Thursday, March 7, 2024 - Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has warned President William Ruto against sending police officers to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission.

Last week, President William Ruto signed a deal with Haitian Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry that will see Kenya send 1000 police officers to Haiti to deal with criminal gangs.

Haiti is currently ungovernable after Jimmy Chérizier alias "Barbecue" warned that there will be a "civil war" if Haiti’s Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, does not step down.

The Prime Minister is currently hiding in Puerto Rico after Barbecue warned him of a civil war if he returns to Haiti.

Reacting to the deployment of the police officers to Haiti, Miguna said Ruto would be committing a criminal offense by sending police officers to a country that cannot even allow its prime Minister to return to the country.

“If the Haitian Prime Minister cannot even return safely to Haiti after he visits Kenya, it would be an act of criminal recklessness for the Government of Kenya to send 1000 Kenyan Policemen to Haiti to be slaughtered,” Miguna wrote on his X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST