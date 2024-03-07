Shock as NPSC asks Parliament to initiate the removal of IG JAPHETH KOOME

Thursday, March 7, 2024 - The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has asked Parliament to initiate the removal of Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome, for gross misconduct.
Appearing before the National
Assembly's Committee on Implementation and Oversight Committee, the Commission
chairman Eliud Kinuthia detailed instances where the police boss has allegedly
undermined the operations of the police employer.
Kinuthia accuses Koome of
amongst other arbitrary recruitment, and promotion of police officers - roles
the Commission claimed are constitutionally given to the Commission.
The Commission also accused the
IG of allegedly recruiting and deploying police reservists, bypassing NPSC.
IG Koome was in attendance at the meeting at
Parliament Buildings where journalists were reportedly kicked out of the session.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
