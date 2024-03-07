Shock as NPSC asks Parliament to initiate the removal of IG JAPHETH KOOME





Thursday, March 7, 2024 - The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has asked Parliament to initiate the removal of Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome, for gross misconduct.

Appearing before the National Assembly's Committee on Implementation and Oversight Committee, the Commission chairman Eliud Kinuthia detailed instances where the police boss has allegedly undermined the operations of the police employer.

Kinuthia accuses Koome of amongst other arbitrary recruitment, and promotion of police officers - roles the Commission claimed are constitutionally given to the Commission.

The Commission also accused the IG of allegedly recruiting and deploying police reservists, bypassing NPSC.

IG Koome was in attendance at the meeting at Parliament Buildings where journalists were reportedly kicked out of the session.

