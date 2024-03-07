We made a deal with the Devil! - Bishop WANJIRU leads church leaders in condemning RUTO after her church was demolished (VIDEO)

Jesus Is Alive Ministry was demolished by goons, who
according to the bishop, were from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations
and National Intelligence Service (NIS).
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Wanjiru who was
accompanied by over 50 religious leaders from across the country criticised
President William Ruto for reneging on his promises and turning against the
church.
Wanjiru said church leaders campaigned for Ruto in the last
election but he has turned out to be a devil who is persecuting them.
Here is a video of the press conference of Bishop Wanjiru accompanied by religious leaders blasting President Ruto after the Jesus is Alive Ministry church was demolished by pro-government goons.
A group of clergy, led by Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, is openly criticizing President William Ruto for reneging on his promises and turning against them. pic.twitter.com/zB0xVZCEHY— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) March 7, 2024
