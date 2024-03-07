RUTO reveals why he admires NGILU more than any other woman in Kenya – Is RUTO planning to reward her like RAILA?

Speaking at the launch of the
Council of Governors' Women caucus referred to as the G7, Ruto said that it is
because she was the first Kenyan woman who dared to vie for the presidency.
He went on to say that her
daring spirit inspired the many women who are leaders today.
The president urged all women
leaders to extend the mentorship that was extended to them by Mama Ngilu to the
next generation of leaders.
"Ngilu occupies a special place in our country. She is the first woman to dare vie for president.
"Charity is many times hard on me but she is a great inspiration to many women across Kenya.
"Her daring spirit has inspired many of you who are women," Ruto said.
"The mentorship Charity
gave you please mentor others going into the future,"
Speaking at the same event,
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja showered praises on the former Kitui Governor
for setting the pace in women leadership in Kenya.
Sakaja said that Ngilu stood out
as a beacon of hope for many women leaders.
"Thank you for paving the
way for women's leadership in Kenya. If it were not for you, many women
governors wouldn't have the courage to join politics," he said.
Ngilu was first elected to
represent the Kitui central constituency in 1992 and went on to serve the
constituency until 2013.
In the 1997 general election,
Ngilu sought to become Kenya's first female president on a Social Democratic
Party of Kenya ticket, finishing fifth behind the eventual winner, the late
President Daniel Moi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments