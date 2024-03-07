RUTO reveals why he admires NGILU more than any other woman in Kenya – Is RUTO planning to reward her like RAILA?





Thursday, March 7, 2024 - President William Ruto has praised former Kitui County Governor, Charity Ngilu, saying she occupies a special place in the history of Kenya.

Speaking at the launch of the Council of Governors' Women caucus referred to as the G7, Ruto said that it is because she was the first Kenyan woman who dared to vie for the presidency.

He went on to say that her daring spirit inspired the many women who are leaders today.

The president urged all women leaders to extend the mentorship that was extended to them by Mama Ngilu to the next generation of leaders.

"Ngilu occupies a special place in our country. She is the first woman to dare vie for president.

"Charity is many times hard on me but she is a great inspiration to many women across Kenya.

"Her daring spirit has inspired many of you who are women," Ruto said.

"The mentorship Charity gave you please mentor others going into the future,"

Speaking at the same event, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja showered praises on the former Kitui Governor for setting the pace in women leadership in Kenya.

Sakaja said that Ngilu stood out as a beacon of hope for many women leaders.

"Thank you for paving the way for women's leadership in Kenya. If it were not for you, many women governors wouldn't have the courage to join politics," he said.

Ngilu was first elected to represent the Kitui central constituency in 1992 and went on to serve the constituency until 2013.

In the 1997 general election, Ngilu sought to become Kenya's first female president on a Social Democratic Party of Kenya ticket, finishing fifth behind the eventual winner, the late President Daniel Moi.

