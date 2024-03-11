SHOCK as a Kalenjin man kills his wife, a month after threatening to kill her through tweets and even tagging DCI (PHOTOs).

Evans Kosgei had made
several tweets threatening to kill his wife and even tagged DCI and mainstream
media.
He made a long thread
on X, formerly Twitter, narrating how he met his now-deceased wife in high school and they started dating.
They eventually got
married after they welcomed their firstborn child.
His marriage was marred
with cheating allegations after his wife got a job.
He snooped through her
phone and found out that she was cheating on him with another man.
He has been plotting
the murder for the last one month.
“My sweettheart you decided to go against all what we promised each other 9 years ago. I had confided in you I trusted you more than I was trusting my own parents.
"Only for you to betray
me after getting some money. But it's okay. Let it be a lesson to the rest,” one of the tweets read.
He is currently on the
run after committing the heinous act.
Check out what he had
tweeted before killing his wife.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
