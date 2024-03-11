STACY NJOKI reportedly stabbed 5 times by her boyfriend, a month after he broke her arm - They looked like a perfect couple on social media (PHOTOs & VIDEO).





Monday, March 11, 2024 - A 43-year-old single mother of one is suspected to have been killed by her boyfriend in cold blood last week.

Stacy Njoki, who worked as a Paralegal with a local NGO, was found dead with five stab wounds, one on the neck and others on the head.

She was last seen with her boyfriend on Tuesday last week, a day before she lost her life.

It was also established that her boyfriend broke her arm last month and the case was taken to court.

However, she was forced to withdraw the case.

Stacy and her killer boyfriend, who is reportedly influential, looked like a perfect couple on social media.

They would post photos and videos flaunting endless PDAs on social media.

Stacy joins the long list of ladies who have died at the hands of their abusive spouses.





