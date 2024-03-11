EVANS KOSGEI went to Mombasa and shared a photo by the ocean after killing his wife in Karatina - He had been spying on her for a month (LOOK).



Monday, March 11, 2024 - Evans Kosgei is on the run after killing his wife Jackline before fleeing.

Kosgei’s wife was a secondary school teacher in Karatina.

He travelled to Karatina a few days ago and killed her, before escaping.

His post on the X platform reveals that he travelled to Mombasa after killing her.

He posted a photo at the ocean, a few days after committing the heinous act.

Evans had been spying on his wife for a month before he killed her.

He even snooped through her phone and found some messages that she had been sent by another man.

He is currently on the run although he has posted suicide messages on his X platform.





Below are photos of his slain wife.













