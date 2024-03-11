EVANS KOSGEI went to Mombasa and shared a photo by the ocean after killing his wife in Karatina - He had been spying on her for a month (LOOK).

Monday, March 11, 2024 - Evans Kosgei is on the run after killing his wife Jackline before fleeing.
Kosgei’s wife was a
secondary school teacher in Karatina.
He travelled to
Karatina a few days ago and killed her, before escaping.
His post on the X platform
reveals that he travelled to Mombasa after killing her.
He posted a photo at
the ocean, a few days after committing the heinous act.
Evans had been spying
on his wife for a month before he killed her.
He even snooped
through her phone and found some messages that she had been sent by another
man.
He is currently on the
run although he has posted suicide messages on his X platform.
Below are photos of
his slain wife.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
