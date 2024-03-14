SHOCK as JOWIE’s close friend reveals how he was betrayed by powerful people behind MONICA KIMANI’s murder - Pleads with him not to take the secret to the grave.



Thursday, March 14, 2024 - A close friend of Joseph Irungu alias Jowie has left netizens in shock after claiming that the people behind Monica Kimani’s murder are still roaming freely and enjoying freedom as he suffers behind bars.

According to Jowie’s friend CEO Dida, who is a popular figure on Instagram, Jowie is being economical with the truth.

Some powerful people behind Monica’s murder had reportedly promised to protect him and ensure that he was not jailed but they ended up betraying him.

Dida believes Jowie did not murder Monica Kimani and advised him to appeal the sentence.

He further urged Jowie to confess the truth and tell the world what exactly happened.

Dida claims Jowie knows who killed Monica.

“Please tell the world the truth. You know who did it,” he wrote.

Check out his post.





