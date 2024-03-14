How a rogue High School Principal (PICTURED) was set up by a supplier and nabbed by EACC officers after pocketing Ksh 40,000 bribe.





Thursday, March 14, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Erustus Ruiru Nganga, the Principal of Keekonyokie Mixed Day Secondary school in Narok County after he solicited a bribe of Kes.50,000 from a school supplier in order to release his Kes. 410,000 cheque in payment for goods supplied to the school.



The arrest came after the supplier refused to succumb to the bribe demand and instead notified EACC which immediately mounted an operation.

The Principal was apprehended after pocketing Kes. 40,000 as part of the demanded bribe and escorted to Ntulele Police Station in Narok where he is currently detained pending further processing on Thursday.



Cases of this nature are common in schools where some Principals embezzle school funds placed under their care, sometimes in collusion with private persons, including corrupt suppliers who draw money from schools without supplying anything.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.