SHOCK as it emerges that ANERLISA MUIGAI’s soon-to-be husband MELVIN IBRAHIM is her in-law- Her brother, JAMES KARANJA, is married to Melvin’s sister, VICTORIA.

Friday, 22 March 2024 - It is now emerging that Keroche Breweries heiress and Nero Water CEO Anerlisa Muigai is related to her fiancé, Melvin Ibrahim.

Anerlisa’s brother, James Karanja, is married to Melvin’s sister, Victoria.

Last year in April, Anerlisa posted photos from her sister-in-law’s (Victoria) black-themed birthday party.

She had attended the party with her boyfriend and soon-to-be husband, Melvin.





Melvin and Anerlisa are set to tie the knot after a lavish wedding proposal ceremony held last weekend at Anerlisa’s parents’ home in Naivasha.

While it is not clear when their wedding will take place, it is a taboo in the African culture for in-laws to get married.

This is because they are considered one family once the bride price is paid and the couple ties the knot.

In African culture, Melvin and Anerlisa would call each other siblings, but we are living in interesting times.



