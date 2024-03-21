ANERLISA MUIGAI gets engaged to a city car dealer in a lavish wedding proposal event after being heartbroken by multiple men (PHOTOs).





Friday, March 22, 2024 - Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai is officially off the market after getting engaged to city car dealer Melvin Ibrahim.

Melvin and Anerlisa started dating after she divorced Tanzanian singer Ben Pol.

Melvin runs Apex Automotive, a car dealership located in Nairobi.

The dealership imports vehicles from Japan, the UK, South Africa, and Australia and also deals with buying and selling locally used cars.

The engagement ceremony was hosted at Anerlisa’s parent’s home in Naivasha.

It was attended by who is who in the political scene.

Among the notable personalities who graced the occasion, including nominated senators Tabitha Mutinda, Esther Okenyuri, and Hamida Kibwana, who showcased their elegance in stylish ensembles.

Senator Mutinda took to social media to share glimpses of the splendid occasion.

“What a way to spend time during the weekend by attending Senator Tabitha Karanja's daughter Anerlisa Muigai’ wedding proposal event,” she wrote.





Anerlisa’s engagement comes three years after her publicized divorce from Tanzanian musician Ben Pol in 2021.

























