ANERLISA MUIGAI gets engaged to a city car dealer in a lavish wedding proposal event after being heartbroken by multiple men (PHOTOs).

Melvin and Anerlisa
started dating after she divorced Tanzanian singer Ben Pol.
Melvin runs Apex Automotive, a car dealership located in
Nairobi.
The dealership
imports vehicles from Japan, the UK, South Africa, and Australia and also deals
with buying and selling locally used cars.
The engagement ceremony was hosted at Anerlisa’s parent’s home in Naivasha.
It was attended by
who is who in the political scene.
Among the notable
personalities who graced the occasion, including nominated senators Tabitha
Mutinda, Esther Okenyuri, and Hamida Kibwana, who showcased their elegance in
stylish ensembles.
Senator Mutinda took
to social media to share glimpses of the splendid occasion.
“What a way to spend
time during the weekend by attending Senator Tabitha Karanja's daughter Anerlisa
Muigai’ wedding proposal event,” she wrote.
