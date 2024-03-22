BRIAN CHIRA’s funeral fundraiser exceeds Ksh 5 Million within 48 hours of launching, yet he struggled to get money to start a nails spa when he was alive.

Friday, March 22, 2024 - Brian Chira’s fellow Tiktokers and friends have raised over Ksh 5 Million, 48 hours after launching a fundraiser for his burial ceremony.
Popular Tiktoker Baba
Talisha alias Baba T has been spearheading the fundraising campaign.
The fundraiser has seen all and
sundry come in droves for a good cause.
The funds
will be channeled towards his burial and a fraction of it used to buy his
grandmother a piece of land and build her a house.
Chira’s wish was to build his grandmother a house to thank her for raising
him after he was orphaned at a young age.
Sadly, he died in a grisly road accident before fulfilling his wish.
Although his fans and friends have come through after his death, he had
expressed a desire to start a nails spa when he was alive but he lacked capital.
Meanwhile, Chira’s
burial is slated for March 26 in Githunguri, Kiambu County.
The
