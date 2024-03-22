BRIAN CHIRA’s funeral fundraiser exceeds Ksh 5 Million within 48 hours of launching, yet he struggled to get money to start a nails spa when he was alive.





Friday, March 22, 2024 - Brian Chira’s fellow Tiktokers and friends have raised over Ksh 5 Million, 48 hours after launching a fundraiser for his burial ceremony.

Popular Tiktoker Baba Talisha alias Baba T has been spearheading the fundraising campaign.

The fundraiser has seen all and sundry come in droves for a good cause.

The funds will be channeled towards his burial and a fraction of it used to buy his grandmother a piece of land and build her a house.

Chira’s wish was to build his grandmother a house to thank her for raising him after he was orphaned at a young age.

Sadly, he died in a grisly road accident before fulfilling his wish.

Although his fans and friends have come through after his death, he had expressed a desire to start a nails spa when he was alive but he lacked capital.

Meanwhile, Chira’s burial is slated for March 26 in Githunguri, Kiambu County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.