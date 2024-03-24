SHOCK as a 9-year-old girl who went missing is found murdered at Nairobi’s Soweto Estate - Who killed this pretty angel? (PHOTO).

Sunday, March 24, 2024 - A family in Nairobi’s Soweto estate is mourning following the brutal murder of their daughter.
The 9-year-old girl, identified as Masa Mayeshe, went missing on Friday under unclear circumstances
before she was discovered dead.
She went to play with
other kids but when her mother called her for dinner, she was nowhere to be
found.
After two hours of
frantic search, the matter was reported to the nearby police stations.
Her body was later
discovered dumped on the roof of a building, next to where they stay.
Her killers did the
unthinkable to her and then murdered her.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
