SHOCK as a 9-year-old girl who went missing is found murdered at Nairobi’s Soweto Estate - Who killed this pretty angel? (PHOTO).

Sunday, March 24, 2024 - A family in Nairobi’s Soweto estate is mourning following the brutal murder of their daughter.

The 9-year-old girl, identified as Masa Mayeshe, went missing on Friday under unclear circumstances before she was discovered dead.

She went to play with other kids but when her mother called her for dinner, she was nowhere to be found.

After two hours of frantic search, the matter was reported to the nearby police stations.

Her body was later discovered dumped on the roof of a building, next to where they stay.

Her killers did the unthinkable to her and then murdered her.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.