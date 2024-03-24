Man manages to overpower his abductors by tampering with the steering wheel, leading to an accident at Chuka - They escaped and left him in the car (PHOTOs).



Sunday, March 24, 2024 - A man who had reportedly been abducted managed to save his life after tampering with the steering wheel, leading to an accident.

According to popular social media activist Derrick Mbugua, the dramatic incident happened at Chuka.

The victim had been abducted by some unknown people and bundled into a vehicle and along the way, he came up with an ingenious method to save his life.

The car collided head-on with another vehicle after he tampered with the steering wheel.

The abductors escaped and left the victim in the damaged vehicle.

He was rescued and taken to the hospital.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.