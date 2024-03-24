How rogue cops fixed DJ JOE MFALME and his crew after senior DCI officer FELIX KITOSI died as a result of injuries inflicted while in custody at Kikuyu police station.





Sunday, March 24, 2024 - It is now emerging that celebrated entertainer Joseph Mwenda alias DJ Joe Mfalme and his crew were fixed by rogue cops at Kikuyu police station after senior DCI officer Felix Kitosi died while undergoing treatment.

It is believed that Kitosi died as a result of injuries inflicted on his body while in custody at Kikuyu police station.

Kitosi was arrested and taken to the station after he had an altercation with DJ Joe and his crew at Texas Bar in Kiambu at around 4:00 am.

The altercation happened after he scratched DJ Joe Mfalme’s car in the parking lot.

He was arrested and taken to Kikuyu police station where he was reportedly badly beaten by the cops.

The cops got concerned when they saw him passing blood in his urine when he went for a short call.

They released him on Saturday morning.

The senior detective was admitted to the Nairobi West Hospital with severe abdominal pain from the alleged assault and was unable to urinate for four hours.

He died days later while undergoing treatment.

The cops at Kikuyu police station realized that he was a senior DCI officer after his health deteriorated, leading to his death.

The police officers involved in the assault embarked on a cover-up plan after they realized that they had assaulted a senior police officer.

They came up with a plot to blame DJ Joe Mfalme and his crew.

“When they realised that the officer’s health was deteriorating in hospital, a plan was hatched to cover up the whole matter and blame the DJ and his team,” an officer privy to the matter said.

DJ Joe Mfalme and his crew were arrested on Friday night as he was performing at a popular club along Thika Road.

Three cops who are believed to have assaulted the DCI officer were also arrested as investigations continue.

Below is a video of DJ Joe Mfalme’s dramatic arrest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.