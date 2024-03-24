How rogue cops fixed DJ JOE MFALME and his crew after senior DCI officer FELIX KITOSI died as a result of injuries inflicted while in custody at Kikuyu police station.

It is believed that
Kitosi died as a result of injuries inflicted on his body while in custody at
Kikuyu police station.
Kitosi was arrested
and taken to the station after he had an altercation with DJ Joe and his crew
at Texas Bar in Kiambu at around 4:00 am.
The altercation
happened after he scratched DJ Joe Mfalme’s car in the parking lot.
He was arrested and
taken to Kikuyu police station where he was reportedly badly beaten by the
cops.
The cops got concerned
when they saw him passing blood in his urine when he went for a short call.
They released him on
Saturday morning.
The senior detective
was admitted to the Nairobi West Hospital with severe abdominal pain from the
alleged assault and was unable to urinate for four hours.
He died days later
while undergoing treatment.
The cops at Kikuyu
police station realized that he was a senior DCI officer after his health
deteriorated, leading to his death.
The police officers
involved in the assault embarked on a cover-up plan after they realized that
they had assaulted a senior police officer.
They came up with a
plot to blame DJ Joe Mfalme and his crew.
“When they realised that the officer’s health was deteriorating in
hospital, a plan was hatched to cover up the whole matter and blame the DJ and
his team,” an officer privy to the matter said.
DJ Joe Mfalme and his
crew were arrested on Friday night as he was performing at a popular club along
Thika Road.
Three cops who are
believed to have assaulted the DCI officer were also arrested as investigations
continue.
Below is a video of DJ
Joe Mfalme’s dramatic arrest.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments