SHOCK as 20-year-old LORNA KINYA is found murdered and some of her body parts missing - Her husband found dead too.

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Detectives have launched investigations into the bizarre murder of a 20-year-old lady identified as Lorna Kinya.
Lorna’s decomposed
body was discovered by herders at Maundu Hills in Tigania West.
She had gone missing
since March 8 before her body was discovered.
The police said her
right breast was missing.
Her tongue was also
protruding which was a sign of strangulation and the eyes were missing.
The body also had
pieces of ropes with knots while a pair of blue sandals, a panga stained with
blood, blue jeans, and a brown jacket were lying at the scene.
The body was moved to
the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.
Lorna’s husband Ken
has also been found dead.
He also went missing
on 8th March.
He reportedly
committed suicide under unclear circumstances.
Below is a photo of
the deceased couple.
