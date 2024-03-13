SHOCK as 20-year-old LORNA KINYA is found murdered and some of her body parts missing - Her husband found dead too.



Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Detectives have launched investigations into the bizarre murder of a 20-year-old lady identified as Lorna Kinya.

Lorna’s decomposed body was discovered by herders at Maundu Hills in Tigania West.

She had gone missing since March 8 before her body was discovered.

The police said her right breast was missing.

Her tongue was also protruding which was a sign of strangulation and the eyes were missing.

The body also had pieces of ropes with knots while a pair of blue sandals, a panga stained with blood, blue jeans, and a brown jacket were lying at the scene.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

Lorna’s husband Ken has also been found dead.

He also went missing on 8th March.

He reportedly committed suicide under unclear circumstances.

Below is a photo of the deceased couple.

