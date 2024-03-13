Actress SHARON STONE accuses late movie producer ROBERT EVANS of pressuring her to sleep with Sliver co-star BILLY BALDWIN to make his performance 'better'



Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – American actress, Sharon Stone has accused late movie producer Robert Evans of pressuring her to sleep with co-star Billy Baldwin to help improve his acting performance in the 1993 film Sliver.

She alleged that Robert Evans, the Hollywood mogul who headed production at Paramount, told her to sleep with William Baldwin. Evans died in 2019 at age 89.

The Hollywood star had initially revealed the meeting in her 2021 memoir without disclosing the identities of those involved.

The actress said on Tuesday's episode of Spotify's Louis Theroux Podcast that she "should've been on set" but was called into Evans' office to discuss her chemistry with Baldwin, 61.

"He's running around his office in his sunglasses, explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better," Stone recalled of their alleged conversation. "And we needed Billy to get better in the movie, because that was the problem."

According to Stone, Evans' logic was, "If I could sleep with Billy, then we would have chemistry onscreen, and if I would just have s3x with him then that would save the movie."

"And the real problem in the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress, who could just f--- him and get things back on track. And the real problem is that I was such a tight ass," the Total Recall actress said.

Stone further alleged on the podcast that Evans "wouldn't listen to the list of actors that I suggested for the part," and insisted on casting Baldwin instead.

The actor believes the studio bosses were to blame for their poor casting decisions. “I didn’t have to f*ck Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up.

“Now all of a sudden I’m in the ‘I have to f*ck people’ business.”

Stone rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, appearing in hit films such as Total Recall, The Mighty, Casino, The Last Action Hero and Basic Instinct, where she starred opposite Michael Douglas.

Stone recalled multiple instances of being approached by producers about having s3x with her costars in her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice.

As she wrote in the book, "I had actor approval in my contract. No one cared. They cast who they wanted. To my dismay, sometimes. To the detriment of the picture, sometimes."

The Casino star recalled one producer (now named as Evans) who brought her into his office, and "explained to me why I should f--- my costar so that we could have onscreen chemistry."

"You guys insisted on this actor when he couldn't get one whole scene out in the test," Stone said she remembered thinking at the time. "Now you think if I f--- him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody's that good in bed."

"I felt they could have just hired a costar with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines," she continued. "It was my job to act and I said no."

Stone went on to add that the actor "did make a few haphazard passes at me in the upcoming weeks," which she felt was likely "spurred on" by the producer.