OPARANYA speaks of the fallout in ODM after RAILA endorsed him and JOHO to succeed him – Look!



Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has dismissed the reports of alleged fallout in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, following a recent endorsement from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement, Oparanya also downplayed allegations that the party was in disarray, following the recent development and Raila's plan to vie for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

He further debunked claims that there are factions inside the party. He insisted that ODM was still intact.

"That is a creation of the media or Kenya Kwanza who think that we have factions within ODM. The party is still strong under the leadership of Raila Odinga," Oparanya stated.

"The issue of assuming that we have factions is not true. The party is intact," he added.

Oparanya also downplayed reports that various leaders within the party had launched campaigns to replace Raila as the party leader in 2025.

He noted that reconstitution will be done by all party members and in a transparent manner.

His sentiments come days after Raila endorsed him and Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho to lead the opposition party in case he clinches the African Union Commission chairmanship.

Raila said that his exit from local politics should not kill the opposition party, which has existed for nearly 20 years.

