Shame on you! Nairobi Bishop loses it as he insults Kenyans for calling RUTO ‘ZAKAYO’ when he is just trying to turn around the economy that was looted by UHURU





Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - An ACK bishop has slammed Kenyans for comparing President William Ruto to the biblical 'Zacchaeus the tax collector'.

Speaking at ACK Emmanuel Church in Bahati, Nairobi, on Sunday, Nairobi ACK Bishop Joel Waweru said it was shameful for Kenyans to call the president names when he trying his level best to turn around the economy that was looted by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The bishop pointed out that the country’s problem is not taxation but corruption, which was deeply rooted in society and requires a concerted effort to eradicate.

"I have seen people referring to you in a manner that is not allowed. They have been comparing you to Zakayo.

"It is very shameful for Kenyans to compare you to Zakayo. Our work is to pray for you and your government," Waweru said.

Waweru asked Kenyans to respect the president, saying that God had a reason for putting Ruto in the position of serving over 50 million Kenyans.

“I am in charge of around 130 priests in the Nairobi diocese and over 300,000 members of the congregation.

"I can tell you that it is not an easy task to shepherd all these people. What about the President, who is in charge of 50 million Kenyans?

"All should respect him since God had a good reason for putting him in that position,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST